Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Office building in Dún Laoghaire drops price

The partially occupied Ashgrove House in the Co Dublin suburb is now on the market for €625,000

26th April, 2020
Ashgrove House, serviced offices building with 15 car-parking spaces in Dún Laoghaire

Agent TWM has reduced the asking price of Ashgrove House, a large serviced office centre in Dún Laoghaire in south Co Dublin, from €675,000 to €625,000.

According to the agent, this is an opportunity which will be of interest to both investors and owner-occupiers.

The office building is located within a secure estate accessed off Kill Avenue, the main link road between Dún Laoghaire and the N11. The three-storey building extends to some...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Dublin 8 outlet on the market guiding €330,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 4 hours ago

High-spec warehouse space to let in Drogheda

Lisney is offering the lease at €575,000 per annum

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 4 hours ago

Corum adds €5.6m Cork Aldi outlet to portfolio

The purchase brings the French investment company’s spend to over €210 million across the island of Ireland

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 4 hours ago