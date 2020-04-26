Office building in Dún Laoghaire drops price

Agent TWM has reduced the asking price of Ashgrove House, a large serviced office centre in Dún Laoghaire in south Co Dublin, from €675,000 to €625,000.

According to the agent, this is an opportunity which will be of interest to both investors and owner-occupiers.

The office building is located within a secure estate accessed off Kill Avenue, the main link road between Dún Laoghaire and the N11. The three-storey building extends to some...