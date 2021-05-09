Office and warehouse unit in Maynooth for €595,000

Coonan Property is offering an office and warehouse unit for sale by private treaty at the thriving Maynooth Business Campus in Maynooth, Co Kildare with an asking price of €595,000.

Unit 11F contains an abundance of warehouse and office space that extends to about 574 square metres offering ample opportunity for room to improve or grow an existing business in a superior location.

Maynooth Business Campus is situated just off the M4 at Exit 7. Its...