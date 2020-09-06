Offers of over €80m sought for Royal Hibernian Way

Aviva Life and Pensions Ireland DAC (Aviva) have brought a prime investment opportunity to the market in the guise of the well-known Royal Hibernian Way on Dawson Street in Dublin 2 for which its joint selling agents are guiding in excess of €80 million.

The mixed-use development comprises about 8,630 square metres, in one of the most sought-after locations in Dublin city centre.

This prime location provides a link through the recently upgraded retail mall, from Dawson...