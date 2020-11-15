Offers of €110m sought for Spencer Dock building

The Central Bank of Ireland is to release Block R Spencer Dock to the market for sale through the commercial arm of Lisney, and will be seeking offers in the region of €110 million.

Located on the north Docklands behind the Convention Centre, the property was designed by Scott Tallon Walker architects and was built in 2008 by Treasury Holdings. It is adjacent to Salesforce’s new eight-storey, 40,000 square metre office campus and less than...