Offaly period lodge to be auctioned through Youbid.ie

A charming, two-bedroom period lodge only one minute’s drive to the M7 motorway interchange at Moneygall, Co Offaly, will go to auction later this month.

Busherstown Lodge is in need of some renovation and modernising, but has considerable potential to be a fine home.

The 96 square metre house will go to auction with Youbid.ie this Wednesday, October 27, with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €80,000.