Off Message: Not so charmed by this national stereotype
Do we only have ourselves to blame for the Oirishness of the much-talked about movie Wild Mountain Thyme?
Every country sells stereotypes and myths about itself. In Ireland, we regularly announce ourselves as being the land of Joyce, Beckett and Yeats, and a place where literature flourishes and we have a poet for a president. In Germany, they have us convinced that they’re engineering geniuses, with marketing slogans like: Vorsprung durch technik.
In France, there are entire book series predicated on the notion that 'French women never get fat'. Countries market...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Parkgate Street site fetches €800k in IAM Sold online auction
The land in Dublin 8 has planning permission for a five-storey apartment building
Clerys site owners release sneak peek of redevelopment plans
Mixed development will have retail and office space as well as a 1,670-square-metre rooftop with restaurants, a bar and events venue
In Dublin 8, where there’s a Wills, there’s a way
A long-awaited new development at the former Player Wills cigarette factory on Dublin’s South Circular Road is being fast-tracked to An Bord Pleanála
More than 100 properties raise in excess of €20m at BidX1 auction
A Ballsbridge apartment building was the top seller, going for €1,449,000 or €349,000 over its €1.1 million guide price