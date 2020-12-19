Subscribe Today
Off Message: Not so charmed by this national stereotype

Do we only have ourselves to blame for the Oirishness of the much-talked about movie Wild Mountain Thyme?

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
19th December, 2020
Off Message: Not so charmed by this national stereotype
Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt in Wild Mountain Thyme, an Oirish film which the makers say was not made of Irish people

Every country sells stereotypes and myths about itself. In Ireland, we regularly announce ourselves as being the land of Joyce, Beckett and Yeats, and a place where literature flourishes and we have a poet for a president. In Germany, they have us convinced that they’re engineering geniuses, with marketing slogans like: Vorsprung durch technik.

In France, there are entire book series predicated on the notion that 'French women never get fat'. Countries market...

