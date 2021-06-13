O’Donnellan & Joyce takes in €4.5m in sales at first summer virtual auction

Galway auctioneer O’Donnellan & Joyce kicked off the June bank holiday weekend with a bang when its first summer auction recorded €4.5 million worth of properties sold via virtual auction on Friday, June 4.

The event sold in excess of 80 per cent of properties on the drop of the hammer during the auction and after some post-auction negotiations.

While physical property viewings have now returned with the most recent easing of the restrictions, for...