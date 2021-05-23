O’Donnellan & Joyce summer auction viewings return in June

The auctioneer has more than 40 lots up for sale on June 4, ranging from Galway city homes to local farms and farmlands

The first of O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneer’s summer property auctions is set to take place on Friday June 4 from noon with more than 40 lots up for sale on the day falling under the gavel of renowned auctioneer Colm O’Donnellan.

The diverse catalogue of properties on offer...