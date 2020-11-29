O’Donnellan & Joyce gears up for huge end-of-year sale

As the end of year auction momentum builds, the O’Donnellan & Joyce Digital Auction Room is gearing up to be a busy place on Friday, December 11.
Starting at 12pm, Galway auctioneer Colm O’Donnellan will once again become an international salesperson as he kicks off his final livestreamed property auction of the year. With an ever-growing catalogue of properties on offer, the agent has a greatly varied selection of both residential and commercial properties...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team