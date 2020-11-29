Sunday November 29, 2020
O’Donnellan & Joyce gears up for huge end-of-year sale

The auction on December 11 will feature some prize properties from around the Galway area and beyond

29th November, 2020
4
23 Adelaide Square, Dublin 2: viewing of apartment by appointment

As the end of year auction momentum builds, the O’Donnellan & Joyce Digital Auction Room is gearing up to be a busy place on Friday, December 11.

Starting at 12pm, Galway auctioneer Colm O’Donnellan will once again become an international salesperson as he kicks off his final livestreamed property auction of the year. With an ever-growing catalogue of properties on offer, the agent has a greatly varied selection of both residential and commercial properties...

