O’Connor Murphy and QRE announce four new appointments

Limerick-based auctioneer O’Connor Murphy has announced four new appointments following its recent commercial property partnership with QRE Real Estate Advisers.

Méabh Tobin and Hazel Noone have joined O’Connor Murphy’s marketing department while Riona Coleman is based in the company’s Cork office in residential sales and David Clancy has joined as commercial director of QRE South West.

The partnership between QRE Real Estate Advisers and the...