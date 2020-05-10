Sunday May 10, 2020
Oakland secures pre-let of new Belfast aparthotel

The nine-storey building in the city centre will have 175 beds

10th May, 2020
A CGI rendition of the new 175-bed aparthotel pre-let to Room2 Hometels on Queen Street in Belfast

Oakland Holdings has secured the pre-let of a new 175-bed aparthotel with Room2 Hometels which will be built on Queen Street in Belfast city centre.

The nine-storey aparthotel achieved full planning consent in September last year and is being developed by Northern Irish development company Oakland Holdings.

The Queen Street aparthotel design includes food and beverage facilities at ground floor level, and meeting and conference facilities at first floor level.

Log in to continue reading

