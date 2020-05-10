Oakland secures pre-let of new Belfast aparthotel

Oakland Holdings has secured the pre-let of a new 175-bed aparthotel with Room2 Hometels which will be built on Queen Street in Belfast city centre.
The nine-storey aparthotel achieved full planning consent in September last year and is being developed by Northern Irish development company Oakland Holdings.
The Queen Street aparthotel design includes food and beverage facilities at ground floor level, and meeting and conference facilities at first floor level.
