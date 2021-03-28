Subscribe Today
Nursing home opportunities lie in converted hotels

Two recent deals show that bedroom size is a major reason why some hotels are being looked at in terms of potential to be used as nursing homes

Donal Buckley
28th March, 2021
Breaffy Woods Hotel in Castlebar, Co Mayo, has come to the market with permission for a conversion

With increasing demand for Irish nursing home investment opportunities and some Irish hotels expected to come under pressure because of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the tourism sector, two recent deals illustrate the conversion potential of hotels.

Coincidentally, they occurred at a time when a hotel with planning permission for such a conversion has come to the market.

Maureen Bayley of CBRE said that one of the big advantages that many hotels offer...

