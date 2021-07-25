Northwest Logistics Park units sold for €47.9m

Park Developments has agreed the sale of a portfolio of prime logistics units at Northwest Logistics Park to a fund managed by Savills Investment Management (Savills IM) for a price in the region of €47.9 million.

The portfolio comprises four modern, high-spec buildings extending to over 22,483 square metres in total and let on long-term leases.

Northwest Logistics Park is one of Dublin’s premier logistics locations, ideally positioned convenient to the M50, Dublin International Airport, Port...