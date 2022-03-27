Northwest Dublin HGV-friendly warehouse and offices on market for €11m
Unit 200 Northwest Business Park in Ballycoolin, currently tenanted by GLS, is 15 minutes from Dublin Airport and the Port Tunnel
Industrial property specialist Harvey has been instructed as the sole agent to handle the sale of Unit 200 Northwest Business Park in Ballycoolin in Dublin 15 with an asking price of €11 million (exclusive).
The facility compromises two separate warehouse and office buildings, totalling 6,528 square metres on a self-contained and gated site of approximately 5.34 acres, representing a low site density of just 30 per cent.
Building 1 extends to a total of just under 5,420 square metres and...
