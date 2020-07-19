Northern retail centres bounce back as lockdown is lifted

Northern Ireland property management firm Lotus Property has reported a strong performance by retailers at the three retail centres it manages in the North since reopening after the lifting of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

The three include the Boulevard outlet centre in Banbridge and the Junction retail and leisure park in Antrim, both of which are jointly owned with Tristan Capital. They were purchased for around £40 million (€44 million) in 2016.

Lotus also manages Fairhill Shopping...