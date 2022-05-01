North docklands offer tempting opportunities for buyers
Recent deals in the area north of the Liffey, such as Point Square changing hands for €85 million, suggest that it is finally ‘bursting into life’, in the words of one agent
As Dublin’s south docklands are close to being fully developed, the north docklands are offering developers and investors a range of opportunities especially for offices and hotels. This was reflected in recent deals and properties brought to the market.
An investment fund recently paid €85 million, or €10 million more than the guide price quoted by agent Savills, for the mixed-use Point Square. Developed by Harry Crosbie in 2008, the scheme is beside...
