North docklands offer tempting opportunities for buyers

As Dublin’s south docklands are close to being fully developed, the north docklands are offering developers and investors a range of opportunities especially for offices and hotels. This was reflected in recent deals and properties brought to the market.

An investment fund recently paid €85 million, or €10 million more than the guide price quoted by agent Savills, for the mixed-use Point Square. Developed by Harry Crosbie in 2008, the scheme is beside...