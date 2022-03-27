North docklands boutique hotel gets green light

Development 8, a Dublin-based real estate management and development company, has been given the go head for a 106-bedroom hotel on Alexandra Place on East Road in Dublin 1.

Permission has also been granted for the refurbishment and extension of the adjoining apartment block, also on East Road with the addition of 58 apartments. The final development will comprise a mix of 131 studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

The new scheme will see the expansion and improvement of...