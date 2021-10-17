Subscribe Today
Nordics, Britain and Spain lead way in investment market upturn

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
17th October, 2021
Nordics, Britain and Spain lead way in investment market upturn
Light on the horizon: third-quarter figures have shown a notable recovery under way in the European real estate investment market

A post-pandemic recovery is underway in the European real estate investment market, third-quarter results from CBRE show

A further reason to be upbeat about a return to normality presented itself last week in the guise of CBRE’s latest third-quarter figures which showed a notable recovery underway in the European real estate investment market.

The global real estate advisor reported that European investment volumes totalled €77.3 billion in the period from July...

