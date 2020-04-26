No time to lose as demand remains high for retail space

The contrast says it all. As major international retail chains were closing stores in Ireland and Britain, Irish retailers stepped up to the plate.
Casual fashion chain Gym + Coffee had agreed to take over a unit in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre which was being vacated by British fashion chain Warehouse even before the latter’s parent company announced that it was going into administration.
In addition, last week the Business Post reported that the Irish...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team