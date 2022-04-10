Subscribe Today
Commercial

Nisbets returns home to Cork at Blarney campus

Owner JCD Group has invested significantly in the 70-acre Blarney Business Park, which has attracted several world class businesses to its state-of-the-art facilities

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
10th April, 2022
Nisbets has set up operations at Blarney Business Park in Cork. Picture: f22 Photography.ie

Catering equipment supplier Nisbets has set up operations at Blarney Business Park, the 70-acre campus located just north of Cork city on the Cork/Limerick N20.

Nisbets has agreed a long-term lease on the 5,667 square metre Building 9003 in the park and plans to double the scale of its operations in Ireland with its multimillion euro investment in its new location. It will also begin recruitment shortly in advance of opening its national distribution...

