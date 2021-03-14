Newbridge site with plans for nine houses comes to auction

Kildare agency REA Brophy Farrell has placed a residential site of some 0.33 acres at Cornelscourt in Newbridge for sale by virtual auction later this month.

The site has planning permission (granted in September 2019) for nine residential units, which have been tastefully designed by local architecture and surveying firm, Ronan Sweeney & Associates.

The planning permission (available to view under Kildare County Council‘s Planning Reg No 19/995 ) incorporates two four-bedroom semi-detached homes, four three-bedroom semis,...