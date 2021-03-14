Subscribe Today
Commercial

Newbridge site with plans for nine houses comes to auction

The site is in an established residential area within walking distance of Newbridge town centre and 300 metres from Newbridge Railway Station

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
14th March, 2021
A computer-generated image of nine houses designed for a site at Cornelscourt in Newbridge, Co Kildare

Kildare agency REA Brophy Farrell has placed a residential site of some 0.33 acres at Cornelscourt in Newbridge for sale by virtual auction later this month.

The site has planning permission (granted in September 2019) for nine residential units, which have been tastefully designed by local architecture and surveying firm, Ronan Sweeney & Associates.

The planning permission (available to view under Kildare County Council‘s Planning Reg No 19/995 ) incorporates two four-bedroom semi-detached homes, four three-bedroom semis,...

