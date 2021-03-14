Newbridge site with plans for nine houses comes to auction
The site is in an established residential area within walking distance of Newbridge town centre and 300 metres from Newbridge Railway Station
Kildare agency REA Brophy Farrell has placed a residential site of some 0.33 acres at Cornelscourt in Newbridge for sale by virtual auction later this month.
The site has planning permission (granted in September 2019) for nine residential units, which have been tastefully designed by local architecture and surveying firm, Ronan Sweeney & Associates.
The planning permission (available to view under Kildare County Council‘s Planning Reg No 19/995 ) incorporates two four-bedroom semi-detached homes, four three-bedroom semis,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Dundrum looks to future with host of multi-storey apartment developments in pipeline
The south Dublin enclave is local council’s second major town centre and projected to see a 44 per cent spike in population within two decades
Caherdaniel and Kinsale feature in Youbid’s latest online auction
A family bungalow near the scenic Ring of Kerry spot and a waterfront property in the Cork village will go on sale on March 25
City-centre development site has permission for two mews houses
Former itsa... bagel outlet sits next to Merrion Hotel and is within a few minutes’ walk of three city parks, among other amenities
Bachelors Walk five-storey building changes hands for €1.2m
The property was sold with vacant possession and has plenty of asset management opportunities