Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

New St Stephen’s Green letting shows strong demand for prime pub venues

The former TGI Fridays site is to be let for €150,000 as the Bar, a new Guinness-themed pub, following several other high-profile relocations to the shopping centre

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
24th April, 2022
New St Stephen’s Green letting shows strong demand for prime pub venues
The Bar at St Stephen’s Green: a new Guinness themed bar in the heart of Dublin city

JLL’s commercial division has let the former TGI Fridays unit, (Unit B1B Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre), in Dublin city on a short-term lease at a rent of €150,000 per annum exclusive of costs.

The building comprises about 656 square metres, incorporating a ground floor space of some 17.65 square metres and a large basement space of of 638.7 square metres.

JLL acted on behalf of the landlord in securing Brian Conlon, the owner...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Unit H3, Maynooth Business Campus, Co Kildare: asking price of €815,000

Industrial unit in Maynooth comes to market for €815k

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
Mortons of Galway in Salthill, the hugely successful food emporium, which is now on the market as a going concern

Venerable Galway food emporium comes to market

Commercial Post Reporter
Killargan Stud in Kilcock, Co Meath: up for auction with an AMV of €600,000. Picture: Barrow Coakley

Co Meath stud on 36 acres goes under hammer for €600k

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
Ryan Walker, owner, and Jamie McCoubrey, managing director, Urban HQ: the flexible workspace provider is expanding in Belfast with a second office planned for opposite its existing building

Urban HQ plans £7m green flexi-work space in the heart of Belfast

Commercial no byline

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1