New St Stephen’s Green letting shows strong demand for prime pub venues
The former TGI Fridays site is to be let for €150,000 as the Bar, a new Guinness-themed pub, following several other high-profile relocations to the shopping centre
JLL’s commercial division has let the former TGI Fridays unit, (Unit B1B Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre), in Dublin city on a short-term lease at a rent of €150,000 per annum exclusive of costs.
The building comprises about 656 square metres, incorporating a ground floor space of some 17.65 square metres and a large basement space of of 638.7 square metres.
JLL acted on behalf of the landlord in securing Brian Conlon, the owner...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Industrial unit in Maynooth comes to market for €815k
Unit H3 at Maynooth Business Campus extends to 455 square metres, and its current tenant is multinational Kokusai Semiconductor Europe GMBH
Venerable Galway food emporium comes to market
Enquiries are being sought to buy Mortons of Galway, whose owner is retiring after many successful years
Co Meath stud on 36 acres goes under hammer for €600k
The Kilcock property is located in rich farming country with stables and an arena, and is close to several high-profile racetracks
Urban HQ plans £7m green flexi-work space in the heart of Belfast
The new building on Queen Street will be the only purpose-built, Grade A flexible workspace in Belfast and will incorporate sustainable design features and materials