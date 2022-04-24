New St Stephen’s Green letting shows strong demand for prime pub venues

JLL’s commercial division has let the former TGI Fridays unit, (Unit B1B Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre), in Dublin city on a short-term lease at a rent of €150,000 per annum exclusive of costs.

The building comprises about 656 square metres, incorporating a ground floor space of some 17.65 square metres and a large basement space of of 638.7 square metres.

JLL acted on behalf of the landlord in securing Brian Conlon, the owner...