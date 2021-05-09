New Spaces facility offers boost to flexible offices in Cork

Cork city’s flexible office spaces got a shot in the arm last week when the world’s largest flexible office space provider, International Workplace Group (IWG) opened a new Spaces facility at the €160 million Horgan’s Quay development.

IWG already operates 15 locations in Ireland in Dublin, Cork and Limerick under the Spaces and Regus brands.

Spaces features 3,530 square metres of office space across three floors at No1 Horgan’s Quay...