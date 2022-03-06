New Ross greenfield sites zoned for industrial use

Investors on the market for industrial sites in the south-east would do well to consider three high-profile parcels of industrially zoned land for sale in the heart of the Marshmeadows Industrial Hub in New Ross in Co Wexford.

The three lots are for sale by tender through local agent, PN O’Gorman Auctioneers, in what the agent describes as one of the last opportunities to acquire such zoned land in this expanding commercial area.

...