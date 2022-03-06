Subscribe Today
New Ross greenfield sites zoned for industrial use

Three separate lots are for sale by tender in strategic location close to town centre and N25 bypass

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
6th March, 2022
Three sites for sale at Marshmeadows, 2km from New Ross town: the industrially zoned sites are priced €180,000 per acre, €160,000 per acre and €120,000 per acre

Investors on the market for industrial sites in the south-east would do well to consider three high-profile parcels of industrially zoned land for sale in the heart of the Marshmeadows Industrial Hub in New Ross in Co Wexford.

The three lots are for sale by tender through local agent, PN O’Gorman Auctioneers, in what the agent describes as one of the last opportunities to acquire such zoned land in this expanding commercial area.

