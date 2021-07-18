New property tech portal is a build project one-stop-shop
Brother and sister consulting engineers Eoghain and Ailish Ryan have set up Housebuild.ie, an online house building manual which has evolved into a ‘How to Build Hub’ with links to local suppliers
Construction is complicated. All projects are at the mercy of a plethora of moving parts and players, from the designers, architects, engineers, building contractors, sub-contractors and suppliers involved, to the seemingly endless and perplexing building codes, constantly updating regulations, fluctuating costs and tricky build schedules.
Galway siblings, engineers and business partners, Eoghain and Ailish Ryan of Ryan & Associates Consulting are familiar with the intricate ins and outs of the sector and have just launched...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dublin developers and investors fuel upturn in Belfast property market
Logistics and student accommodation are at the centre of increased activity in the city, with Bradbury Place development and waterfront BTR scheme among the key projects
Forty properties from Kerry to Donegal to go under hammer
O’Donnellan & Joyce’s live-streamed auction this Friday includes number of properties in Mayo being offered for sale by OPW
Office market take-up reaches 15,700 square metres in Q2
Rents in the office sector are holding firm at €608.90 per square metre, as occupier preference for new or best available space provides a price floor
Block in Dublin’s Eastpoint Business Park on sale for €15.25m
Block P2 extends to 4,586 square metres finished to Grade A standard and earns healthy return of 7.35 per cent