New office development with parking spaces in Clontarf

Companies seeking to rent near-waterfront offices in Clontarf, might like to take a swing at a new office development built on the grounds of a former cricket pavilion in the north Dublin suburb.

Newcourt House is located on Strandville Avenue East close to the junction of the Clontarf Road and Alfie Byrne Road, which provides excellent access to the city centre and south Dublin.

The modern two-storey, self-contained office building has eight surface car parking...