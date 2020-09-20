Sunday September 20, 2020
New lease for refurbished corner business unit in Dublin 11

Unit 23 North Park Business Park in Finglas extends to just over 600 square metres and has five car parking spaces

20th September, 2020
The corner unit in North Park Business Park is guiding a competitive annual rent of €68,500

CBRE is offering a newly refurbished corner business unit within the established North Park Business Park in Finglas in Dublin 11 by way of a new lease.

Unit 23 North Park comprises an impressive facility extending to about 601 square metres.

The modern property is of concrete portal frame construction with painted block infill walls to full height. Generously proportioned light industrial/warehouse accommodation is complemented with a clear internal height of about eight metres.

