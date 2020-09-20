New lease for refurbished corner business unit in Dublin 11

CBRE is offering a newly refurbished corner business unit within the established North Park Business Park in Finglas in Dublin 11 by way of a new lease.
Unit 23 North Park comprises an impressive facility extending to about 601 square metres.
The modern property is of concrete portal frame construction with painted block infill walls to full height. Generously proportioned light industrial/warehouse accommodation is complemented with a clear internal height of about eight metres.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team