New Kildare branch for Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty

The office on Main Street in Celbridge complements the agency’s existing flagship operation in Maynooth

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
3rd April, 2022
New Kildare branch for Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty
Des O’Malley, head of Sherry FitzGerald Countrywide; Allan Shine, chief executive, County Kildare Chamber, and Eamon O’Flaherty, managing director, Brady O’Flaherty

Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty has opened its second branch in Co Kildare. The new office in Celbridge complements the agency’s existing flagship office in Maynooth, where it provides a range of services to its Kildare customer base.

Eamon O’Flaherty joined the Sherry FitzGerald franchise network in 2018. He said: ‘We are very proud to have opened our new office on Main Street, Celbridge. We have been very active over the past...

