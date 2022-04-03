New Kildare branch for Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty
The office on Main Street in Celbridge complements the agency’s existing flagship operation in Maynooth
Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty has opened its second branch in Co Kildare. The new office in Celbridge complements the agency’s existing flagship office in Maynooth, where it provides a range of services to its Kildare customer base.
Eamon O’Flaherty joined the Sherry FitzGerald franchise network in 2018. He said: ‘We are very proud to have opened our new office on Main Street, Celbridge. We have been very active over the past...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Mayo country manor offers a pile of potential for €300,000
Onetime residence of the Earls of Altamont, the Claremorris property on 2.5 acres of land is in need of entire refurbishment
Strong interest anticipated in €2.5m Ashbourne site
The 5.4-acre site is conveniently positioned in an established residential neighbourhood, and benefits from direct access via Ashewood Green
Iamsold launches national online land auction
Move follows farming community embracing online bidding in recent years, to buy livestock online and bid for land
Sofidy scores hat-trick with Dublin office acquisition
The private real estate company has bought Fleming Court in Dublin 4, a modern multi-let office block