New faces at Colliers International and Knight Frank

Colliers International has appointed Avril Kelly-Carter as its marketing and communications manager.

Kelly-Carter has more than 12 years of marketing and communications experience and is not new to the real estate industry. She was previously an associate director in the marketing and communications team at Savills for several years.

She has also worked on projects for Chartered Land, Kennedy Wilson, Carysfort Capital, Clarendon Properties and many more and was involved in a series of high-profile projects...