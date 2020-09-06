Sunday September 6, 2020
New faces at Colliers International and Knight Frank

Colliers has appointed a new marketing and communications manager while and Knight Frank has launched a dedicated residential capital markets team

6th September, 2020
Avril Kelly-Carter, the new marketing and communications manager at Colliers International, and Declan Stone, managing director

Colliers International has appointed Avril Kelly-Carter as its marketing and communications manager.

Kelly-Carter has more than 12 years of marketing and communications experience and is not new to the real estate industry. She was previously an associate director in the marketing and communications team at Savills for several years.

She has also worked on projects for Chartered Land, Kennedy Wilson, Carysfort Capital, Clarendon Properties and many more and was involved in a series of high-profile projects...

