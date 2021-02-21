New boutique aparthotel’s location is steeped in Dublin’s Georgian history

As the rejuvenation of Dublin’s north inner city slowly moves eastward, the grant of permission for a boutique aparthotel is the first step in the rejuvenation of what was once one of Georgian Dublin’s finest social quarters.

The building, just off Marlborough Street on Marlborough Place Square, is on the site of the entrance pavilion to the lavish Georgian Marlborough Bowling Green and Pleasure Gardens.

Famously, in 1761, the Bowling Green...