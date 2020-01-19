Tuesday January 21, 2020
Naas plot for 385 houses guiding for €12m

The Kildare land parcel extends to just under 50 acres near Naas Racecourse

19th January, 2020
A large site in Naas with full planning permission for 385 houses is guiding €12 million-plus with agent Knight Frank

With development land in the greater Dublin area in high demand, interest should be strong in a plot of 49.27 acres currently for sale through Knight Frank, which comes with full planning permission for 385 houses and a neighbourhood centre.

The site is being sold on the instruction of the statutory receiver George Maloney of RSM Ireland and is located on the Blessington Road in Naas, Co Kildare. It is about a kilometre east of the town...

