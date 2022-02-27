Subscribe Today
Naas hotel opens slick new co-working hub

State-of-the-art Osprey Hub has ultra stylish decor, sound-proofed work spaces, air filtration systems and tech enabled boardrooms

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
27th February, 2022
The Osprey Hub, designed by architect and star of RTE’s Home of the Year, Hugh Wallace and architect Damian Meehan of Douglas Wallace Consultants. Picture: Conor Healy/Picture It Photography

The Osprey Hotel in Naas, Co Kildare, has launched the Osprey Hub, a contemporary, light filled co-working space where people looking for an alternative to the home office can work in one of two shared, open-plan areas.

The digital office hub was designed by architect and star of RTE’s ‘Home of the Year’, Hugh Wallace and architect Damian Meehan of Douglas Wallace Consultants.

It incorporates 22 self-contained dedicated booth and desk...

