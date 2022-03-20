Naas development site comes to market for €1.5m
The property on the Limerick Road has full planning permission for 20 residential units
Coonan Property has brought a ready-to-go development site to the market on the Limerick Road in Naas, Co Kildare, guiding €1.5 million. The property has the benefit of full planning permission for 20 residential units, and is being offered for sale by public auction at Lawlor’s Hotel in Naas at 3pm on April 12.
The infill site was granted planning by Kildare County Council under PL Ref 21/547. According to Coonan director Philip Byrne, the...
