Multifamily sector is a rising star for investors

Strong demand in core markets and limited buying opportunities continue to push investors further afield in search of new deals in the buoyant multifamily sector.

A record €97 billion was invested into multifamily markets across Europe last year, according to a new report from JLL entitled European Multifamily – A Sector Coming of Age.

The total represents a near 50 per cent increase on 2020 (the previous all-time high), confirming the multifamily market’s resilience against...