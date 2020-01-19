Multi-family housing attracts more than €2bn in investment

The multi-family sector attracted more than €2 billion in property investment in 2019 – half a billion euro more than expected, according to CBRE. Some of the key agents in the sector are hoping for another strong performance this year.
Most also expect the pace of rent increases to continue to slow down, but returns for investors may tighten. These trends, along with rising construction costs for apartment development, have raised questions about the sustainability of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team