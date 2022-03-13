Subscribe Today
Commercial

Multi-family development in heart of Smithfield Market

A scheme of 19 apartments sits metres from the Smithfield Luas stop, the Lighthouse cinema and all the amenities of this bustling city-centre location

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
13th March, 2022
Multi-family development in heart of Smithfield Market
The sale of the scheme of 19 apartments at Smithfield Market in Dublin 7 is being handled by Hooke & McDonald. Picture: Ben Ryan

An interesting multi-family investment of 19 apartments at Smithfield Market in Dublin 7 has recently come to market for sale, handled by agent Hooke & MacDonald.

The development is directly beside the Maldron Hotel overlooking Smithfield Market. It is located within 200 metres of Smithfield Luas station and close to a wealth of amenities within Smithfield Market in a central, popular and bustling city location.

Smithfield Market incorporates residential, commercial and retail, with hotel, leisure and cultural space...

