Multi-family development in heart of Smithfield Market

An interesting multi-family investment of 19 apartments at Smithfield Market in Dublin 7 has recently come to market for sale, handled by agent Hooke & MacDonald.

The development is directly beside the Maldron Hotel overlooking Smithfield Market. It is located within 200 metres of Smithfield Luas station and close to a wealth of amenities within Smithfield Market in a central, popular and bustling city location.

Smithfield Market incorporates residential, commercial and retail, with hotel, leisure and cultural space...