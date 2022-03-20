Subscribe Today
Mulcahy appointed to Youbid.ie’s Limerick office

The chartered surveyor is returning to his native city after a stint in the capital for work and college-related reasons

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
20th March, 2022
Chartered surveyor Tomas Mulcahy: enthusiasm, energy and experience in the property industry

Youbid.ie has appointed chartered surveyor Tomás Mulcahy to its Limerick-based team help drive growth in the online property auction portal.

Mulcahy returns to his native city after living in Dublin for work and college for several years.

He graduated from Technological University Dublin in February 2019 with an MSc in Real Estate, after previously graduating with a BA in English and Geography from Mary Immaculate College in October 2017.

