Mulcahy appointed to Youbid.ie’s Limerick office

Youbid.ie has appointed chartered surveyor Tomás Mulcahy to its Limerick-based team help drive growth in the online property auction portal.

Mulcahy returns to his native city after living in Dublin for work and college for several years.

He graduated from Technological University Dublin in February 2019 with an MSc in Real Estate, after previously graduating with a BA in English and Geography from Mary Immaculate College in October 2017.