Morrison Hotel has room for a new owner at €80m guide price

Global real estate advisor CBRE has been appointed to sell the Morrison Hotel on Dublin city’s quays with a guide price of €80 million.
The hotel benefits from its association with Hilton Worldwide and is branded as a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. The Morrison is being sold subject to a franchise and offers operational flexibility for a new owner. There is also the potential to enhance the facilities, with scope for further development...
