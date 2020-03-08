Sunday March 8, 2020
Morrison Hotel has room for a new owner at €80m guide price

The well-known hotel on Dublin’s quays has an ideal city-centre location

8th March, 2020
The Morrison Hotel on Dublin’s quays is guiding at €80 million. Picture: Paul Sherwood

Global real estate advisor CBRE has been appointed to sell the Morrison Hotel on Dublin city’s quays with a guide price of €80 million.

The hotel benefits from its association with Hilton Worldwide and is branded as a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. The Morrison is being sold subject to a franchise and offers operational flexibility for a new owner. There is also the potential to enhance the facilities, with scope for further development...

