More than 100 properties raise in excess of €20m at BidX1 auction
A Ballsbridge apartment building was the top seller, going for €1,449,000 or €349,000 over its €1.1 million guide price
A Ballsbridge apartment building was the top seller at the BidX1 auction last Wednesday (December 9), through which over 100 properties generated more than €20 million in sales.
The end-of-terrace apartment building, Embassy Lodge, Prince of Wales Terrace, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, sold for €1,449,000 or €349,000 over its €1.1 million guide price.
Located off Sandymount Avenue, it is within walking distance of Ballsbridge, Sandymount Village and Sandymount Dart station.
