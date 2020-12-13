Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

More than 100 properties raise in excess of €20m at BidX1 auction

A Ballsbridge apartment building was the top seller, going for €1,449,000 or €349,000 over its €1.1 million guide price

Donal Buckley
13th December, 2020
More than 100 properties raise in excess of €20m at BidX1 auction
An end-of-terrace apartment building on Prince of Wales Terrace, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, sold for €1,449,000

A Ballsbridge apartment building was the top seller at the BidX1 auction last Wednesday (December 9), through which over 100 properties generated more than €20 million in sales.

The end-of-terrace apartment building, Embassy Lodge, Prince of Wales Terrace, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, sold for €1,449,000 or €349,000 over its €1.1 million guide price.

Located off Sandymount Avenue, it is within walking distance of Ballsbridge, Sandymount Village and Sandymount Dart station.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The development site at 41 Parkgate Street in Dublin 8 has planning for nine apartments and an office

Parkgate Street site fetches €800k in IAM Sold online auction

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 4 hours ago
The former Clerys department store on Dublin’s O’Connell Street which will be developed into Clerys Quarter

Clerys site owners release sneak peek of redevelopment plans

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 4 hours ago
Plans for the redevelopment of the Player Wills factory as a mixed-use space

In Dublin 8, where there’s a Wills, there’s a way

Commercial Donal Buckley 4 hours ago
The centre piece of the Phibsborough shopping centre redevelopment is a new public plaza which will become the village centre and will connect into Dalymount Park

Phibsborough shopping centre developers agree revised plans

Commercial Donal Buckley 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1