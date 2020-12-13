More than 100 properties raise in excess of €20m at BidX1 auction

A Ballsbridge apartment building was the top seller at the BidX1 auction last Wednesday (December 9), through which over 100 properties generated more than €20 million in sales.

The end-of-terrace apartment building, Embassy Lodge, Prince of Wales Terrace, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, sold for €1,449,000 or €349,000 over its €1.1 million guide price.

Located off Sandymount Avenue, it is within walking distance of Ballsbridge, Sandymount Village and Sandymount Dart station.