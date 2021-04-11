Monasterevin pub and off-licence guiding €400,000

Jordan Auctioneers has brought to the market Finlay’s Pub & Off-Licence, which occupies a prominent and highly visible location on Dublin Street opposite Market Square in Monasterevin Town Centre, Co Kildare.

The property, which is zoned Town Centre, has great potential to generate a substantial rental income.

Monasterevin is situated on the M7 (Junction 14) and river Barrow in west Kildare, some 63km south west of Dublin, 19km south west of Naas/Newbridge and...