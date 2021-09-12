Modern office investment with sitting tenants on sale for €10.75 million

QRE Real Estate Advisers has been appointed to handle the sale of Northwood House, a modern office investment comprising 24 suites in Northwood Campus, Santry, Dublin 9 for which the agent is quoting a guide price of €10.75 million.

The tenant mix includes Enercon, Shell, Mazda, Bluestone Motor Finance, Amdipharm Mercury, Quest Diagnostics, Celtic Anglian Water and the Gaelic Players Association, among others.

The property comprises a modern five-storey over basement, third-generation office building providing 24 office...