Modern industrial units in Kingswood tick all the right boxes

Lisney has brought to the market two adjoining modern light industrial units situated in Kingswood Business Park in Dublin 22. The properties are being offered for sale in one lot.

The two units are strategically located close by to all major arterial routes and are easily accessed via southbound and northbound exits of the N7 at Junction 2 (Kingswood) or via the Naas Road/Kingswood interchange.

Unit A14 extends to 715 square metres and is currently in...