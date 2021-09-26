Modern freehold office block in central Dublin guiding at €18m
Fleming Court, just a few minutes’ walk from Baggot Street in D2, extends to 2,730 square metres over five floors
Commercial agent TWM is guiding €18 million for Fleming Court, a modern freehold office building located in Dublin’s central business district.
Located off Mespil Road and just a few minutes’ walk from Baggot Street, the modern, high-quality and versatile office building extends to 2,730 square metres over five floors, with the benefit of 16 secure surface car spaces, bicycle spaces and shower facilities.
Tenants in the building include Sparkasse Bank Malta, Kennelly Tax Advisors,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Pair of eye-catching Dublin properties come to market from Hora
No 43 Fitzwilliam Square in Dublin 2 and Castle Manor on the Swords Road are guiding at €3.75m and €1.5m respectively
Baggot Street pub changes hands for €2.3m
The Wellington deal completes a hat-trick of off-market sales of prime Dublin pubs worth €11 million
Leixlip medical centre up for auction
The investment property, with long-term leases producing €52,195 pa, has an AMV of €750,000