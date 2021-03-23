MKN Group to build 15-storey hotel and 88 apartments in East Wall

Dublin City Council has approved plans to construct a 195-bedroom hotel and 88 build-to-rent apartments in East Wall.

The proposal, put forward by private developers MKN Property Group, will see two existing motor showroom outlets demolished and a mixed-use scheme, developed in three blocks, built in its place.

The three blocks at East Wall Road, located a little over 500 metres from Facebook’s 800-worker-capacity office, will consist of a mix of hotel, residential, retail and commercial...