Mixed-use site on Bray’s main street on sale for €1.5 million

Finnegan Menton has brought a ready to go, mixed-use development site at 22-24 Main Street in Bray, Co Wicklow to market for sale guiding in excess of €1.5 million.

The property, known as Anvil, was a well-known homeware retail store for almost 50 years.

The property extends to about 0.3 acres (0.121hectares) and has a number of storage units and outbuildings totalling some 800 square metres at the rear.