Mixed-use site on Bray waterfront for €6.75m

Investors and developers looking to build substantial mixed-use schemes along the east coast will be keen to know that CBRE is handling the sale by private treaty of such a site with full planning permission on the waterfront in Bray for which it is guiding in excess of €6.75 million.

The development site extends to 0.6 hectares (1.47 acres) and was granted planning permission for 92 residential units and 2,120 square metres of commercial space in November 2017.

An alternative...