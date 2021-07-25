Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Mixed-use property in Malahide for €9.4m

Abington Wood comprises 22 two-bedroom apartments, basement parking for 49 cars and large creche and Montessori, as well as scope to extend

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
25th July, 2021
Mixed-use property in Malahide for €9.4m
Abington Wood in Malahide, north Co Dublin: a mixed-use property with underground parking and scope to extend on sale for €9.4 million

Commercial specialist TWM is offering for sale a mixed-use property with underground parking and scope to extend in the sought-after suburb of Malahide in north Dublin for €9.4 million. The guide reflects a net initial yield of 5.61 per cent and a net operating income yield of 4.58 per cent.

Known as Abington Wood, the property comprises 22 two-bedroom apartments, basement parking for 49 cars, and a large crèche and Montessori.

It is located off the Swords...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

No 18 Sandford Road, centre, comprises an original shopfront with independent access and a front door providing access to the sizeable residential accommodation beyond

Ranelagh property with shopfront for €800,000

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 7 hours ago
Sigma Retail Partners, which manages The Square Shopping Centre, has signed up a replacement tenant for Debenhams’ former 5,000-square-metre store. Picture: Peter Moloney

Tallaght is in the middle of a lively period for development

Commercial Donal Buckley 7 hours ago
Lands for sale at Branganstown in Kilcock, Co Kildare offer ‘an excellent development opportunity with planning permission for an attractive scheme of 66 houses’

Kilcock site on market for €4m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 7 hours ago
Park Developments has agreed the sale of a portfolio of prime logistics units at Northwest Logistics Park to a fund managed by Savills Investment Management

Northwest Logistics Park units sold for €47.9m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 7 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1