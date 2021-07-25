Mixed-use property in Malahide for €9.4m
Abington Wood comprises 22 two-bedroom apartments, basement parking for 49 cars and large creche and Montessori, as well as scope to extend
Commercial specialist TWM is offering for sale a mixed-use property with underground parking and scope to extend in the sought-after suburb of Malahide in north Dublin for €9.4 million. The guide reflects a net initial yield of 5.61 per cent and a net operating income yield of 4.58 per cent.
Known as Abington Wood, the property comprises 22 two-bedroom apartments, basement parking for 49 cars, and a large crèche and Montessori.
It is located off the Swords...
