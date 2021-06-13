Mixed-use property in heart of D4 sells for €1.375m

Colliers has sold 12 Pembroke Road, a superb refurbishment opportunity in the heart of Dublin 4, for €1.375 million following competitive bidding. As the property was mixed use it appealed to both residential and commercial buyers.

The building required complete refurbishment and modernisation which offered buyers an opportunity to restore it as a family home or as an office in the heart of Ballsbridge.

Colin O’Shea of Colliers said: “The price achieved was reflective of the first-rate...