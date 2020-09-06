Mixed-use investment property at heart of Harold’s Cross on market for €775,000

Investors in the market for a unique opportunity to acquire a mixed-use, living-over-the-shop type investment property located in the heart of Harold’s Cross in Dublin might take note of such a property on the books of sales agent Hooke & MacDonald.

No 186 Harold’s Cross Road comprises a mid-terrace three-storey property extending to about 178 square metres. The accommodation is laid out to provide a ground floor office suite of some 67 square...