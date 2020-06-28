Mixed-use investment opportunity guides for €800,000

Munster auctioneer DNG Creedon is to put a mixed-use investment opportunity just outside Kinsale under the hammer on Thursday, July 9.

The commercial asset, Units 1-6 Kinsale Commercial Park at Knocknabohilly in Kinsale, Co Cork, comprise a stand-alone block consisting of six units and would suit businesses looking for off-site storage or businesses seeking office facilities.

Shane Finn, the adviser on the lot, is guiding a price of €800,000 for it.